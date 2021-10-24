Aiken leaders discuss creating northern greenway

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken leaders are talking about creating a greenway on the northern side of town.

In the last city council meeting, they said the greenway could use part of an old railroad, with the starting point at Generations Park, just off U.S. 1.

This map from the last council meeting shows what a possible Northside Greenway could look like.

Blueprint of Northside Greenway shared at Aiken City Council meeting (City of Aiken)

It shows a trail on the northern side of Aiken that goes between exits 18 and 22. It would start at Generations Park and go north past I-20.

“It’d be a nice, peaceful place for people to enjoy an afternoon like this as nice as it is today,” said District 4 Councilman Ed Girardeau.

Girardeau believes North Augusta’s greenway has been successful, and he’d like to see one in Aiken too.

“People from Aiken go to North Augusta and ride their bikes and walk on the greenway there, so you become aware of that,” said Girardeau. “Basically there’s been talk of trying to do the same thing.”

Eddie Green, who took his family for a walk Saturday in Generations Park, says he’s used the North Augusta Greenway a lot, and if Aiken gets one, he would definitely go there too.

“You’ve gotta exercise,” said Green. “Just get out and walk around, enjoy the sunshine.”

Girardeau says it’s still an idea, and it would take some time.

He says the city owns a lot of property around the area, but they would need to talk to landowners about some properties they don’t own.

He also says they need money to fund the project first.

