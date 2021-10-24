Additional safety precautions in place at Western Carolina State Fair after an incident Saturday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be additional safety precautions at the Western Carolina State Fair after an incident caused the fair to close early Saturday night.

According to the Western Carolina State Fair’s Facebook page, no weapons were on the fairgrounds. No injuries occurred and at no time was the safety of our patrons at risk, thanks to the enhanced security measures that have been implemented at the fair and the quick action of Law Enforcement.

The organization says the safety of our fair patrons is our greatest concern. The Western Carolina State Fair strives to provide a safe and fun environment for everyone. We encourage parents attend the fair with their children to reduce the chance of further incidents.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.