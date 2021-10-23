Advertisement

SCHP: Person hit and killed standing on I-26

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, someone was struck and killed as they stood on Highway 26 near mile marker 142.

According to the agency, the accident happened at around 4:57 a.m. Saturday when a 2012 Subaru SUV hit the individual. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts, and neither were injured.

The identity of the person hit has not yet been released.

