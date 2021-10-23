RCSO searching for men wanted for aggravated assaults

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re currently looking for two men for unrelated aggravated assaults.

The first involves Ryan Daniel Dixon, 48, where an alleged assault took place on Silverdale Road.

Ryan Daniel Dixon, age 48 (WRDW)

The second is 27-year-old Marquese Antwann Holmes, who is wanted for an alleged aggravated assault on Peach Orchard Road near Highway 88. He was last seen driving a white Ford F-150.

Marquese Antwann Holmes, age 27 (WRDW)

Both men have warrants on file, and both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Dixon, is urged to call Investigator Stephen Brown, or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

If you have information on Holmes, you’re asked to call Investigator Joshua Evans, or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.