Advertisement

Operation Football Live: Week 10 scores (October22)

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson 0 Greenbrier 56

Thomson 53 Harlem 7

Lincoln County 36 Washington Wilkes 44

Hephzibah 19 Burke County 42

Morgan County 35 Cross Creek 6

South Aiken 50 Airport 12

Strom Thurmond 7 Gilbert 21

Aquinas 21 Savannah Christain 24 (OT)

Ridge Spring-Monetta 50 Wagener Salley 8

Josey Butler

Emanuel County 20 Jenkins County 12

Evans 45 Heritage 18

Oglethorpe County 61 Glenn Hills 7

Rockdale County 0 Grovetown 42

Putnam County 28 Jefferson County 21

Alcovy 13 Lakeside 3

Screven County 8 McIntosh County 32

Swainsboro 15 Jeff Davis 14

Warren County Georgia Military College

Beckley County 28 Washington County 23

Briarwood 42 Augusta Prep 21

Edmund Burke 7 Thomas Jefferson 27

Aiken 13 McCormick 8

Bamberg-Ehrhardt Allendale

Augusta Christian Glascock County

Calhoun County 42, Williston-Elko 0

McCormick Whitmire

North Augusta 47 Midland Valley 14

Columbia 12 Saluda 66

Edisto 0 Silver Bluff 55

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Aiken County
Augusta Canal near Enterprise Mill
Coroner identifies 32-year-man found dead in Augusta Canal
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
From left: Mario Hubbard and Timothy Rein
Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation
Shifting Justice
I-TEAM | Shifting justice: Questionable arrest uncovers complex court problems

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Falcons’ Ridley ‘flying around’ in return after missing week
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing
Video: Brad Brownell after win over Boston College
Clemson, Brownell look to keep ACC momentum growing