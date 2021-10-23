Operation Football Live: Week 10 scores (October22)
Johnson 0 Greenbrier 56
Thomson 53 Harlem 7
Lincoln County 36 Washington Wilkes 44
Hephzibah 19 Burke County 42
Morgan County 35 Cross Creek 6
South Aiken 50 Airport 12
Strom Thurmond 7 Gilbert 21
Aquinas 21 Savannah Christain 24 (OT)
Ridge Spring-Monetta 50 Wagener Salley 8
Emanuel County 20 Jenkins County 12
Evans 45 Heritage 18
Oglethorpe County 61 Glenn Hills 7
Rockdale County 0 Grovetown 42
Putnam County 28 Jefferson County 21
Alcovy 13 Lakeside 3
Screven County 8 McIntosh County 32
Swainsboro 15 Jeff Davis 14
Beckley County 28 Washington County 23
Briarwood 42 Augusta Prep 21
Edmund Burke 7 Thomas Jefferson 27
Aiken 13 McCormick 8
Calhoun County 42, Williston-Elko 0
North Augusta 47 Midland Valley 14
Columbia 12 Saluda 66
Edisto 0 Silver Bluff 55
