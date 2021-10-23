Advertisement

Loaded firearm found on Grovetown Elementary School playground

(source: Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 22 at approximately 11:34 a.m. the Grovetown Department of Public Safety was requested by the Columbia County Board of Education Campus Police to respond to Grovetown Elementary School, 300 Ford Avenue Grovetown, in reference to a Suspicious Situation.

Upon arrival, our Officers met with the School Resource Officer who advised that a firearm had been discovered near the playground area.

The SRO relayed that the weapon, a revolver, was loaded and inside of a nylon holster when discovered. Upon its discovery, a student immediately notified a teacher who was also present outside, and the playground was cleared and secured. Officers, along with the School Resource Officer, conducted a search of the entire playground for any additional weapons, with nothing further being located.

The Columbia County Board of Education Campus Police will be the lead agency on this matter.

