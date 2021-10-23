Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure is building back in behind our most recent cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for this weekend. Lows were near 50 early this morning. Sunny skies expected this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 3-5 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected Saturday and Sunday. (WRDW)

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with a cool start down in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise. A few locations could stay in the low 50s as well. Mostly sunny skies again Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain enters the forecast again late Monday with our next approaching front. Monday morning through most of the afternoon looks dry with a band of showers moving through Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

Most of Tuesday looks dry with rain moving out early in the day. Highs will be near 80 with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Another front looks to move in between Wednesday and Thursday of next week providing us with late week rain chances. Keep it here for updates.

