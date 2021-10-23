Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure is building back in behind our most recent cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for this weekend. Lows were near 50 early this morning. Tonight skies will stay clear with temperatures falling out of the upper 70s and low 80s to the upper 50s by midnight. It’ll be great fair weather tonight so if you’re going out to the Georgia-Carolina or Western Carolina State Fairs you’ll be in great shape. With the clear skies, it will also be a great night to check out the planets. You can see Jupiter, Saturn from sunset until 2:15 am, Venus from sunset until 9:00 pm, and the Moon will rise at 8:40 pm and be visible until sunrise.

Lights winds, clear skies, and drier air will lead to great radiational cooling conditions allowing our temperatures to fall back to the mid to upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Make sure to grab that jacket as you’re heading off to church! Mostly sunny skies again Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain enters the forecast again late Monday with our next approaching front. Monday morning through most of the afternoon looks dry with a band of showers moving through Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

The sunshine returns Tuesday and most of Wednesday with drier air filtering in behind the front. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s with a few locations reaching 80°.

Another front looks to move in early Thursday morning providing us with late-week rain chances. Thunderstorms will be possible with this system but if any become severe is still something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Behind the front will be more sunshine and drier air with highs only expectations to reach the upper 60s for Saturday. Keep it here for updates.

