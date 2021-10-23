Brooks Pangle leaving lasting legacy at Greenbrier: ‘He’s a leader at heart’

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night Greenbrier High played at home and the team’s got a pretty special player behind center who could break his own record for passing yards. We caught up with fans and his parents.

Friday night in the wolf’s den and Brooks Pangle is leading his pack in the hunt at home one last time.

“Anything he does he does it to his best potential and puts in the most effort and makes sure nobody is lacking, he’s a leader, he’s a leader at heart and that’s the best way to describe him,” said Xander Stearly, a fan.

Since freshman year he’s been a talented player but really started to standout his junior year throwing nearly 3000 yards and is on track for another successful season.

“It’s a responsibility but it’s one that I’m happy to have and it’s one that gives me more of like a purpose in practice to try and get those guys going,” said Pangle.

Even outside of practice his team, community and family rally around the pack. While Pangle leads the pack on the field it’s his faith that guides him off of it.

“Being a strong believer and knowing football is not his identity but being a believer is. And when that’s not everything it makes it easier to perform and not have all that pressure,” said Shane Pangle, Brooks’ father.

A pack of boys raised with the dream of becoming a wolf most of them started playing flag football together and as ball boys. And Head Coach Tony Kramer says it’s what makes them more than a team.

“As a coach there’s nothing more that makes me proud to see those guys lift each other up. I think brotherhood is a really good word we like to use the word family,” said Kramer.

Coach Kramer says watching these young men grow from boys is the most rewarding experience as a coach especially when they’re young men like Brooks Pangle leaving a lasting legacy at Greenbrier for future packs to come.

