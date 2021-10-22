WRDW/WAGT news director inducted into Ga. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - WRDW/WAGT News Director Estelle Parsley was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Friday.

She was one of five to be inducted.

Since its inception, the GAB Hall of Fame has inducted 93 broadcasters, honoring big-town legends and small-town greats.

Consideration for this honor is given to broadcasters with a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting and a connection to Georgia and who went to school, lived or worked in the state; with a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards; and with a history of dedication to the communities they serve.

Previous inductees over the years include Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Judy Woodruff of CNN, George Weiss of WBBQ, Tom Brokaw of NBC News, singer James Brown, former WRDW General Manager John Ray, and Voice of Georgia Bulldogs Larry Munson.

From left: WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley and anchor Richard Rogers. (WRDW)

From left: WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley and Assistant News Director Sarah Lusk. (WRDW)

From left: WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley and former General Manager John Ray. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.