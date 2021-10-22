Advertisement

Woman accused of threatening Georgia judge over ballot lawsuit

Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election...
Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(Ben Gray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) - A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erin Northup is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero.

Amero last week dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots.

Northup is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony.

She was arrested by police in Louisville, Ky., last Friday and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

MORE | Democrats seek 7-7 party split in Georgia congressional map

