Why Travis Tritt is not canceling his upcoming Augusta show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Country singer Travis Tritt canceled several stops at venues with mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or mask requirements — but Augusta isn’t one of the stops he’s canceling.

He’s scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Nov 19 at the Bell Auditorium. And although Augusta does have a mask mandate in city facilities, that doesn’t apply at concerts unless the organizer wants it to.

As far as the performances he’s canceled, the multiplatinum-selling artist said in a statement that he supports people taking a stand against mask mandates.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” Tritt said.

The singer said he will not perform at any venue that “discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask.”

“I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning,” Tritt continued. “This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes.”

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can,” Tritt said.

You can get tickets for the Augusta show at https://www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com/events-tickets.

