Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident at an Aiken Walmart after a worker was reportedly attacked by a suspect dressed as a ninja.

Just after midnight on Friday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the Walmart on Richland Avenue following reports of a stabbing, an incident report states.

Once on scene, officers met with the victim who sustained stabbing wounds to his mouth, the back-left side of his head and on his left hand.

The victim told police he was attacked by a Black male dressed like a ninja who stabbed him multiple times before fleeing out the garden section of the store.

The suspect’s weapon was described as a Black Samurai sword, according to the incident report.

Emergency services arrived on scene to provide treatment to the victim. Officers cleared the store, confirming the suspect was no longer at the scene. The names of all the employees on scene were documented.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing between 130 to 150 pounds. He’s believed to be between the ages of 25 to 45 years old.

Anyone with any information about this incident are urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803)642-7740.

