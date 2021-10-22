Advertisement

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) said the measure will allow states to move forward on a variety of projects with money already in their hands.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Americans wait for lawmakers to finalize a deal to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure, the Senate is taking action to try and get some local projects moving.

Senators want to give states the green light to start building, even though Congress hasn’t come to an agreement yet on a final infrastructure package.

This week, in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate unanimously approved a bill which would let states use some of the federal COVID relief money they already have for infrastructure projects. The bill would help states hit hard by recent natural disasters.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was one of the bipartisan sponsors, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Cornyn said, “The federal government has thrown so much money at the state and local government. If they have excess funds, I don’t want them to fritter it away on things that really won’t be lasting. So, this incentivizes them to use it on things that will be lasting and productive like infrastructure.”

This bill would cap how much of the Covid relief money could be used for infrastructure.

Either $10 million or 30 percent of the unused Covid money in each state.

The House would need to take this bill up before it con head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Aiken County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
From left: Mario Hubbard and Timothy Rein
Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation
A passer-by stopped to help put out a fire in the the Burke County Sheriff's Office records...
See how cigarette started sheriff’s station fire — and how heroes fought it
Shifting Justice
I-TEAM | Shifting justice: Questionable arrest uncovers complex court problems

Latest News

Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election...
Woman accused of threatening Georgia judge over ballot lawsuit
U.S. Capitol
Democrats seek 7-7 party split in Georgia congressional map
Washington Councilman Nathaniel Cullars (left) pushes Mayor Bill DeGolian with his fingers at...
See clash with mayor that got Washington councilman arrested
Early voting in Augusta.
Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum
Georgia Capitol
Plans being made for Georgia lawmakers’ special session