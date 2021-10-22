Richmond County schools release this week’s COVID numbers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.
Out of 29,167 students, the district has 32 positive students, a rate of 1%, and 134 quarantines students. Out of 4,315 employees, the district has five positive cases and 12 quarantined employees.
Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 10 positive student. 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 10 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes, 0 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- C.T. Walker, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Tutt, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lucy C. Laney, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The Columbia County School System hasn’t yet released its figures for this week. But here are the numbers from the week ending Oct. 15:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
- Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
