Richmond County schools release this week’s COVID numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Out of 29,167 students, the district has 32 positive students, a rate of 1%, and 134 quarantines students. Out of 4,315 employees, the district has five positive cases and 12 quarantined employees.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 10 positive student. 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 10 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 0 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

C.T. Walker, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Tutt, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Davidson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lucy C. Laney, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The Columbia County School System hasn’t yet released its figures for this week. But here are the numbers from the week ending Oct. 15:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee

Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

Grovetown, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee

