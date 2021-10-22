Advertisement

Richmond County schools release this week’s COVID numbers

By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Out of 29,167 students, the district has 32 positive students, a rate of 1%, and 134 quarantines students. Out of 4,315 employees, the district has five positive cases and 12 quarantined employees.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 10 positive student. 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 10 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Diamond Lakes, 0 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • C.T. Walker, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 1 positive student, 28 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 4 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tutt, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lucy C. Laney, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The Columbia County School System hasn’t yet released its figures for this week. But here are the numbers from the week ending Oct. 15:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Grovetown, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

