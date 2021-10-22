Advertisement

Pair sought for questioning over gunfire into Augusta home

By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection with a gun being shot into a home earlier this month.

The aggravated assault occurred Oct. 3 at 3614 Deans Bridge Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A single gunshot was fired into a residence with multiple people inside.

Deputies released photos of two people being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information on them is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1455 or 706-821-1020.

