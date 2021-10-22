North Augusta salon robbed two weeks before grand opening

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After late nights of painting and decorating the Beauty Studio Salon and Spa over in Graniteville was broken into about two weeks before their grand opening. The owner says more than $20,000 worth of tools and tech was stolen, but they’re not letting this bump in the road set them back. The owner says they have way more to give back to the community than what was taken.

“I want to love on people,” said Merrill Steelman.

Since the day Steelman was old enough to pick up her first crayon.

“It’s always been my dream to open a salon,” she said.

She’s always doodled and envisioned having her own special place — a place to make people feel pretty.

“A place that was beautiful and make people feel beautiful,” she said. “A family-oriented salon a place where girls could grow up at.”

Overtime her vision became closer to reality.

“The Lord opened the door,” she said.

But just two weeks before opening her very first salon someone broke inside stealing about $20,000 worth of items.

“Things were taken but the Lord restores,” she said.

Steelman says they stole tools and technology – but not her hope and vision. She says the thousands of dollars taken doesn’t compare to the amount of love they’re planning to pour back into the community.

“If anything I’m more encouraged I know that this will be a full space,” she said. “What we can give to the community will serve way more of a fulfilling purpose than what was taken from us.”

Because what was taken will double in the amount given.

“I’m holding on to that promise,” she said.

The salon says their offering things like bridal hair and makeup as well as nails and skincare. They’re also hoping to expand throughout the community and is encouraging anyone who wants to join to email them at: hello@lovethebeautystudio.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.