Nighttime lane closures returning to I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 state line improvement project progress could impact travel lanes Oct. 25 through Nov. 11 from River Watch Parkway in Georgia to West Martintown Road in South Carolina.

Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River area concrete paving and bridge deck pour operations, affecting both travel directions.

Drivers should expect potential lane shifts any nighttime during Oct. 25 to Nov. 11 period. The following dates cover scheduled deck pours, with other night work for concrete paving operations.

Oct. 26: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Oct. 29: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Nov. 1: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Nov. 4: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Nov. 8: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Nov. 10: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., inside westbound lane

Also in the news ....

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift in the 200 and 300 blocks of Flowing Wells Road. The from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25. The closure is for lane closure is for the installation of asphalt patching on Flowing Wells Road at Day Road, Flintrock Way, Quail Springs Road and Brockwood Street.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.