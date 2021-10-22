Advertisement

New one-of-a-kind bridal boutique opening in Columbia County

By Briana Collier
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new bridal boutique opening in Columbia County that is catering to every bride and groom’s needs. We got a sneak peek before they open their doors to the community.

“We’re going to try to go as over the top as we can because that’s what we like to do,” said Jessica Baskette.

Jennifer Grubbs and Jessica Baskette know all too well how to go over the top and do it quite well.

“Jenn and I started working about six or so years ago in the event industry, I was catering at the time she was doing event planning,” said Baskette.

Baskette says with both of their talents they decided to open a one-of-a-kind boutique in the CSRA; Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique.

MORE: | Dennis Quaid movie is filming in Augusta — and you could be in it

“We just wanted to bring something to the area just kind of fresh and new and exciting, so when you walk in we just want people to have a different feel, we want it to be a whole experience from the beginning to the end,” said Grubbs.

They say finding the perfect wedding dress is an important part of the wedding experience and though many people had to cancel their weddings because of the pandemic; they’re still here for any couples looking to tie the knot.

“Just have faith. I just felt like this is going to work, no matter what happens this is going to work and we’re opening at the right time and everything is going to get better. So the pandemic it may not ever go away, but at the end of the day we still want to offer beautiful gowns to brides because they are still getting married,” said Grubbs.

Hoping to reach brides here in the CSRA and brides miles away.

“Granted we are in Columbia County and we love our location we’re very pleased with it, but we want to make sure we’re servicing the entire CSRA and beyond, we want to reach brides in Columbia not just in Columbia County or Richmond County, we want to reach brides everywhere,” she said.

They will be holding a grand opening in two weeks on November 7. Then they will have a ribbon cutting November 18. They already have a bride booked from Atlanta. And guys don’t worry – they have suits for you too.

MORE: | Why Travis Tritt is not canceling his upcoming Augusta show

