Learn about new freestanding ER coming to North Augusta

Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Friday will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its new freestanding emergency department.

The “ER at Sweetwater,” when fully opened in summer 2022, will be a full-service emergency department that will expand access to emergency care.

Located off Interstate 20 Exit 5 at Austin Graybill Road and Market Plaza Drive, the new ER will provide emergency care 24-hours a day, seven days a week for all ages.

“We are honored and excited to be expanding into North Augusta with the first freestanding emergency department for Aiken Regional,” says Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer of Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

“Establishing a freestanding emergency department in the west side of Aiken County will allow us to provide access to emergency care in and around the Sweetwater area, and better meet the needs of our growing community. The facility is a full-service emergency department and will be able to handle patients who are experiencing chest pain and symptoms of stroke to minor scrapes and sprains.”

The facility will include:

  • Six exam rooms
  • Three rapid medical exam spaces
  • A total of 10 treatment areas
  • 10,884 square feet
  • Full-service radiology and laboratory

The groundbreaking will be from 10-11 a.m.

By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
