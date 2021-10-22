Greenbrier quarterback’s success impossible without the pack

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those Friday night lights are getting ready to turn on. It’s week 10 of high school football. Friday night Greenbrier High plays at home. And the team’s got a pretty special player behind center. The Wolfpack’s quarterback is already getting some college attention.

Just looking at Brooks Pangle’s stats, there’s no doubt Pangle is the alpha of the Greenbrier Wolfpack. But after talking with Head Coach Tony Kramer and QB Brooks, it’s clear the alpha knows he’s nothing without the rest of his pack.

“They mean so much to me because like I wouldn’t have anything like football related without them cause our like team chaplin pastor likes to say each of us needs all of us so like I can’t do anything without all of them and like they can’t do anything without everyone else,” said Pangle.

Pangle’s records speak for themselves – he broke the school record for passing yards in a season last year. And could break his own record again this year. He also holds other single-game and season records.

But Head Coach Tony Kramer says Pangle’s humility tells a different story.

“If anyone knows him they know he’s quick to give credit to his offensive line, to his receivers to his team and it takes everybody to have that kind of success that he has and he knows that,” said Kramer.

Because when these young men started playing ball together it was flag football — and now during the last home game of the season Pangle says he’s ready to take it all in.

“Some of these guys I’ve been building relationships with them since then so for it all to accumulate in one big home game it’s a pretty emotional thing,” said Pangle.

“You know I think a brotherhood is a very good word we like to use the word family,” said Kramer.

It’s going to be a fun night out in the wolf den tonight celebrating these seniors and on top of that a super exciting game against Johnson.

