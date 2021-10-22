Advertisement

Greenbrier quarterback’s success impossible without the pack

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those Friday night lights are getting ready to turn on. It’s week 10 of high school football. Friday night Greenbrier High plays at home. And the team’s got a pretty special player behind center. The Wolfpack’s quarterback is already getting some college attention.

Just looking at Brooks Pangle’s stats, there’s no doubt Pangle is the alpha of the Greenbrier Wolfpack. But after talking with Head Coach Tony Kramer and QB Brooks, it’s clear the alpha knows he’s nothing without the rest of his pack.

“They mean so much to me because like I wouldn’t have anything like football related without them cause our like team chaplin pastor likes to say each of us needs all of us so like I can’t do anything without all of them and like they can’t do anything without everyone else,” said Pangle.

MORE: | Downtown park renamed honoring Augusta native, world champion boxer

Pangle’s records speak for themselves – he broke the school record for passing yards in a season last year. And could break his own record again this year. He also holds other single-game and season records.

But Head Coach Tony Kramer says Pangle’s humility tells a different story.

“If anyone knows him they know he’s quick to give credit to his offensive line, to his receivers to his team and it takes everybody to have that kind of success that he has and he knows that,” said Kramer.

Because when these young men started playing ball together it was flag football — and now during the last home game of the season Pangle says he’s ready to take it all in.

“Some of these guys I’ve been building relationships with them since then so for it all to accumulate in one big home game it’s a pretty emotional thing,” said Pangle.

“You know I think a brotherhood is a very good word we like to use the word family,” said Kramer.

It’s going to be a fun night out in the wolf den tonight celebrating these seniors and on top of that a super exciting game against Johnson.

MORE: | Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Aiken County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
From left: Mario Hubbard and Timothy Rein
Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation
Shifting Justice
I-TEAM | Shifting justice: Questionable arrest uncovers complex court problems
A passer-by stopped to help put out a fire in the the Burke County Sheriff's Office records...
See how cigarette started sheriff’s station fire — and how heroes fought it

Latest News

Washington County taser-death trial
After day of deliberation, no verdict reached in taser-death trial
Local health expert encourages booster shots after CDC approval
Vernon Forrest Park
Downtown park renamed honoring Augusta native, world champion boxer
Brooks Pangle
Pangle's success impossible without the pack