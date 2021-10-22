Georgia set to roll out Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health and health districts throughout Georgia will begin offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines next week, the state announced Friday.

The doses will start to be offered Tuesday, pending guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which endorsed the boosters.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control noted the CDC backing of the booster shots and said it supports the decision. The South Carolina agency didn’t outline availability of the boosters yet but said it expects “more guidance to be forthcoming in the near future.”

These boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.

For people who got a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial two-dose series:

65 years and older

Ages 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk setting

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, depending on availability.

Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, while others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment in Georgia, visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.

