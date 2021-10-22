Georgia pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia pastor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to stealing COVID-19 assistance funds and using some of the money to buy a luxury car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia says 45-year-old Mack Devon Knight is accused of lying to the Small Business Administration in applications for loans. He applied for the loans in February and March on behalf of two Camden County businesses.

The indictment says the applications falsely described the businesses’ gross revenues and that Knight sent in a false bank document. He used a portion of the $149,000 he received to buy a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

