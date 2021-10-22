Advertisement

Georgia pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A Georgia pastor has been indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges.
A Georgia pastor has been indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia pastor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to stealing COVID-19 assistance funds and using some of the money to buy a luxury car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia says 45-year-old Mack Devon Knight is accused of lying to the Small Business Administration in applications for loans. He applied for the loans in February and March on behalf of two Camden County businesses.

The indictment says the applications falsely described the businesses’ gross revenues and that Knight sent in a false bank document. He used a portion of the $149,000 he received to buy a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Aiken County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
From left: Mario Hubbard and Timothy Rein
Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation
A passer-by stopped to help put out a fire in the the Burke County Sheriff's Office records...
See how cigarette started sheriff’s station fire — and how heroes fought it
Shifting Justice
I-TEAM | Shifting justice: Questionable arrest uncovers complex court problems

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s call to 911 was released by state authorities.
SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh attempted suicide incident
Murdaugh
Murdaugh 911 call - 3
Murdaugh
Murdaugh 911 call - 2
Murdaugh
Murdaugh 911 call -1