Ga. graduation rate holds steady, but Richmond County’s declines

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s public high school graduation rate remained level in 2021, although Richmond County saw a slight decline.

The Georgia Department of Education says 83.7% of seniors graduated on time in spring 2021. That’s not statistically different than the 83.8% level achieved last year.

The Richmond County School System reported a slight decline in graduation rates for the Class of 2021. The school system reported a 73.77 percent graduation cohort rate for the Class of 2021, which was a 3.4 percent decrease from the prior year’s data

Last year’s mark was a record high since Georgia began calculating using current methods.

Those rules require a student to graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma.

Graduation rates have increased since 2012, when fewer than 70% of Georgia seniors were graduating on time.

The national graduation rate was 86% in 2019, the last year for which it is available.

