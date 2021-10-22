Film Augusta seeking baseball players for Hollywood movie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Filming is underway at Lake Olmstead stadium for a new movie called The Hill. Film Augusta is looking for paid extras to play high school and college baseball players in November.

Film Augusta is interested in hiring current high school baseball players in Augusta area, current college or former college players, current pro or former pro players. Applicants must be male and between 18 to 30 years old.

There will be various shoot dates between November 15 to 22. There are one, two, and three day baseball roles available.

The film is based on the true story of Rickey Hill – a kid who overcomes his physical handicap to play major league baseball. It’ll star big names like Dennis Quaid.

For those interested in submitting fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfrMzZY5lgHbJb3TiWY6hqk4No5RbqIcOLkKpXUjdv2JSkVVA/viewform and send an email with the player’s photo, age, and location to TheHillMovieCasting@gmail.com.

Film Augusta is also in need of vintage cars, so if anyone is interested in submitting their car for consideration should also send an email.

Players Wanted by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

