Federal safety officials investigate fatal Georgia bridge collapse

This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALMON, Ga. - Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a bridge demolition accident that killed one worker and injured two others.

The injured workers were in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 33-year-old Demario Battle.

MORE | Initial report shares details on fatal Thomson plane crash

A cousin says Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge that fell into the Yellow River on Tuesday evening.

An aunt said Battle was a loving father who had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15.

The bridge collapse happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a portion of an access road collapsed while crews were dismantling the bridge on an access road off Interstate 20 at Exit 88.

