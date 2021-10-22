Family of tased man who died will get to see body-cam footage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new information about the case of an Augusta 24-year-old who died after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation plans to show the man’s family body-cam footage from the encounter, likely sometime next week.

They are just in discussions about timing.

An autopsy has been completed on Jermaine Jones Jr. and the GBI has received medical records.

The medical examiner in Atlanta will have to review all of those records before we hear any updates on that matter.

Also, in terms of whether body-cam footage will be made public, the district attorney will have to weigh in.

Four Richmond County deputies — Richard Russell, Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown — are on leave after the traffic stop took a fatal turn for Jones.

On Tuesday, we heard from his mother, who said she was waiting on body-cam video to paint the full picture.

“I just want answers ... because nobody’s child deserves that,” said Keyana Gaines, Jones’ mom. “Once these videotapes come back, they’ll hear a whole lot more.”

Jones, 24, died Monday after spending a week in a coma and on life support. He was hospitalized after being tased during a traffic stop Oct. 11. Incident reports say he was tased after running from deputies when they found a handgun and crack pipe in the car. Deputies’ report on the incident also speaks of a “brief struggle.”

READ THE JERMAINE JONES JR. INCIDENT REPORT:

There are a lot of questions, but by far the biggest is what left jones brain dead. Was it the taser? Could he have hit his head on the ground? Or could something else have happened to him after he was taken into custody?

Of all the questions on what put Jones here ...

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies. (WRDW)

... there are things known for certain, according to his family.

“I knew when I walked up there yesterday, before the doctors even told me when I walked in there I knew my son was gone. There was nothing nobody could have said,” said Gaines.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

And there are other things we’ve found out for ourselves:

We know Investigator Russell, the one who pulled the trigger on the taser, renewed his certification to do so last year. According to a 2019 Richmond County Sheriff’s Office handbook, that taser would have recorded how long Jones was tased for and put in a report.

We also know one of the deputies at the scene, Gaiter, was investigated in August for rushing toward a woman recording her son’s arrest.

And we know the body camera footage for the Jones case could bring answers.

“I don’t have faith in the justice system,” said Gaines. “But I’m not going to give up.”

When body-camera footage is released, the family plans to protest, they say.

“Once these videotapes come back, they’ll hear a whole lot more,” Gaines said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.