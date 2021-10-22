Edgefield deputies searching for missing woman

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public help in locating a woman who was reported missing a week ago.

Teresa Hall, 47, was last seen Oct. 15, leaving her home on Pine Grove Road in Johnston at approximately 8 p.m.

Her niece told authorities Hall hasn’t returned home since then. Hall’s boyfriend also hasn’t heard from her in a week, the report states.

Hall left behind her car and all her belongings, according to an incident report.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts are urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)637-5337.

