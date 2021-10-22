Advertisement

Edgefield deputies searching for missing woman

Teresa Hall
Teresa Hall(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public help in locating a woman who was reported missing a week ago.

Teresa Hall, 47, was last seen Oct. 15, leaving her home on Pine Grove Road in Johnston at approximately 8 p.m.

Her niece told authorities Hall hasn’t returned home since then. Hall’s boyfriend also hasn’t heard from her in a week, the report states.

Hall left behind her car and all her belongings, according to an incident report.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts are urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)637-5337.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Aiken County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
From left: Mario Hubbard and Timothy Rein
Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation
Shifting Justice
I-TEAM | Shifting justice: Questionable arrest uncovers complex court problems
A passer-by stopped to help put out a fire in the the Burke County Sheriff's Office records...
See how cigarette started sheriff’s station fire — and how heroes fought it

Latest News

Suspect in ‘ninja costume’ attacks Aiken Walmart worker with sword
Beauty Studio Salon and Spa
North Augusta salon robbed two weeks before grand opening
Beauty Studio Salon and Spa
North Augusta spa robbed two weeks before grand opening
Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique
New one-of-a-kind bridal boutique opening in Columbia County