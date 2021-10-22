Advertisement

Democrats seek 7-7 party split in Georgia congressional map

Oct. 22, 2021
ATLANTA - Georgia Democrats are releasing a preferred version of a new congressional map for the state’s 14 U.S. House seats.

But their plan is likely going nowhere in the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The Democratic proposal would split likely control of Georgia’s House seats 7-7 with the Republicans.

Now, the GOP benefits from an 8-6 majority. Republicans have already proposed one map that could create a 9-5 Republican split.

More plans are likely before the end of a redistricting special session that begins Nov. 3.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every 10 years following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

The districts will be considered when the Georgia General Assembly returns to the state Capitol for a special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The special session is set to convene Nov. 3.

Also on the agenda is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

