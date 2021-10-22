Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is pushing east of the region and bringing drier and more seasonal air to the region through the weekend. Grab a light jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s quickly after sunset. Skies will stay clear tonight and winds will be light out of the west around or less than 5 mph. Temperatures will be getting chilly tonight and drop to the upper 40s north of I-20 and to the low 50s along and south of I-20.

Dry and seasonal weather expected Saturday and Sunday. (WRDW)

High pressure moves back in behind the cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for the weekend. Lows will be near 50 early Saturday. Sunny skies expected during the day Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with a cool start down in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise. Mostly sunny skies again Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain enters the forecast again late Monday with our next approaching front. Monday morning through most of the afternoon looks dry with a band of showers moving through Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

Most of Tuesday looks dry with rain moving out early in the day. Highs will be near 80 with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Another front looks to move in between Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

