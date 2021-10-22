Advertisement

Crews respond to ‘suspicious person’ in the river in downtown Augusta

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities responded Friday morning to a report of a “suspicious person” in the Savannah River in downtown Augusta.

We’re looking to learn the details of that and what may have made the situation suspicious.

But dispatchers told us they got the report at 8:58 a.m. and that medical crews and other first responders were sent to the scene.

