Columbia County school district names Teacher of the Year

By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has named Ashley Fryer as the Teacher of the Year at their annual celebration and banquet Thursday night.

She is a teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary and she will now go on to represent the district at the state level.

Some other finalists included, Jennifer Barefoot at Grovetown Middle School, Marie Blindauer at Baker Place Elementary School, Mandy Carter at Stevens Creek Elementary and Doctor Patty McDonald at Riverside Middle. Each school’s Teacher of the Year will be recognized and awarded a variety of gifts, including the Top Five Finalists.

MORE: | Richmond County school district names Teacher of the Year

