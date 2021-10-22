After day of deliberation, no verdict reached in taser-death trial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Still no verdict in the murder trial of three former deputies in Washington County. After closing arguments Thursday a jury spent all day today deliberating but dismissed for the weekend without a decision.

The first question in this case surrounds Deputy Howels first encounter with Eurie Martin. Did the deputies have reasonable belief Martin broke a law when they stopped him? Everything that happened after that is a trickle-down effect.

Four years since Eurie Martin’s death, seven days inside a courtroom, and six hours of deliberations.

Former Washington County deputies Rhett Scott, Micheal Howell and Henry Copeland face a series of charges related to the death of 58-year old Eurie Martin. But when it boils down to it three main topics are the focus for the jury’s decision.

Number one – was Eurie Martin walking in the roadway?

“Copeland arrives, here’s Eurie walking in the grass. It’s not until he’s sandwiched by the two officers that he has to get off that safe space where he’s walking,” said Kelly Weathers, prosecutor.

It’s important because if Martin was walking in the road that’s a violation of state law giving deputies cause for arrest as the defense points out.

Secondly — what tier of police-citizen encounter was this?

“They have the right to detain Mr. Martin, they have the right to detain and further investigate, they have the right to issue him a warning,” said Shawn Merzlak, defense attorney.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and outside experts testified three tiers of police encounters. Tier one is voluntary conversation with no authority to arrest. That’s what the state argues it was.

“Eurie Martin did nothing to justify his detention. He did nothing to justify these men putting their hands on him,” said Weathers.

Tier 2 is reasonable suspicion of a crime, here they can detain and ask questions. Which the defense argues it was.

“We know specifically that Mr. Martin’s actions and mannerisms that day were at a point where people were alarmed,” said Merzlak.

Lastly — are tasers deadly force?

“Every qualified expert on the subject matter explained to you what a taser was, that it was not a deadly force,” said Merzlak.

Defense argues a taser couldn’t have killed Martin. While the state argues electrocution from the taser didn’t cause it but the tasing was the main element.

“Tasers are painful. Pain causes stress, and the physiological stress is what the medical examiner said triggered Eurie Martin’s death,” said Weathers.

Since there was no verdict reached Friday the jury will reconvene for discussion again on Monday. We’ll be here and let you know the decision as soon as it’s announced.

