Suspect accused of sexual conduct with minor in Saluda County

John Vance Canday
John Vance Canday(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saluda County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

John Vance Canday is incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Bond has been denied.

Sheriff Josh Price commented, “I commend the dedicated work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and we will use every resource possible to bring those to justice who prey on the young and innocent.”

