Sentences handed down in Atlanta-Augusta drug operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man who supplied cocaine for a major Richmond County drug trafficking operation and another man who admitted to a firearms offense related to the operation have been sentenced to federal prison, according to federal prosecutors.

Mario Hubbard, 45, of Smyrna, was sentenced to 151 months in prison, fined $35,000 and ordered to serve four years of supervised release after completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hubbard also forfeited his home, with an estimated value of more than $600,000, that was alleged to have been purchased with drug trafficking proceeds.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also sentenced one of Hubbard’s co-defendants, Timothy Dale Reid, 53, of Augusta, to 78 months in prison after Reid pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. Reid also was fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

The sentences are the culmination of the 2019 indictment in a two-year Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation initiated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into local cocaine distribution. The investigation identified Hubbard as supplying cocaine through Atlanta-area connections to Terrance Quain Freeman, 50, of Augusta, who served as a leader of the conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

Investigators seized more than $500,000 in cash, more than 2 kilos of cocaine, 32 grams of crack cocaine and more than 9 pounds of marijuana, along with eight firearms.

Freeman is serving 100 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and marijuana. Four other defendants are serving sentences of up to 151 months in federal prison, while Quieaton Freeman, 23, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of firearms by an illegal drug user. He is a son of Terrance Freeman and the last remaining federal defendant in the operation.

More than a dozen other defendants also have been prosecuted on state charges in the investigation.

