Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers adding another QB to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery. Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

He was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 but has appeared in just one game, attempting five passes earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams. Eason will be returning to his home state to the Seahawks.

He was one of the top recruits in the country as a high school senior in Lake Stevens, Washington and started his college career at Georgia. Eason transferred home to Washington following his sophomore season.

