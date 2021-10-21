Advertisement

Richmond County sees higher ACT scores, lower graduation rates

By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System’s Class of 2021 graduates recorded an increase in ACT scores by 2 points to 19.7.

Scores on the college entrance exam have been trending up since 2017-18, with the exception of the tests administered in 2019-20.

The Georgia Department of Education reported an overall 0.9-point increase in ACT scores from 2020 to 2021.

MORE | Aiken Scholars Academy welcomes its new building

The Richmond County district also reported a slight decline in graduation rates for the Class of 2021.

The school system reported a 73.77 percent graduation cohort rate for the Class of 2021, which was a 3.4 percent decrease from the prior year’s data. The Georgia Department of Education reported an overall graduation rate of 83.7 percent, a .01 percent decrease for the Class of 2021 statewide.

“Through the pandemic, our students continue to demonstrate academic gains across a number of indicators. Their growth is encouraging.” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of Richmond County schools. “We are committed to providing students the resources and instruction they need to be college and career ready upon their graduation.”

About a month ago, the district reported that the Class of 2021 posted the highest SAT evidence-based reading and writing scores since the school system began tracking SAT data in 2002. The class also had the highest SAT math mean score since 2016-2017.

