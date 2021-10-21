Advertisement

Preliminary report shares details on fatal Thomson plane crash, cause still unclear

The wreckage of a small jet that crashed on Oct. 5, 2021, just as it was about to land at the...
The wreckage of a small jet that crashed on Oct. 5, 2021, just as it was about to land at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While it’s still unclear what caused a plane to crash in Thompson earlier this month, a preliminary report shares details on the moments leading up to the deadly crash and what investigators know so far.

At 5:44 a.m. on Oct. 5, the plane, identified as a Dassault Fanjet Falcon, slammed into the ground and trees while trying to land at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, according to The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

The crash killed experienced pilots Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas.

According to the report, the crew of two initiated its first flight for the night at 9:32 p.m. from its home base of El Paso International Airport to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas. After a 20-minute ground delay waiting for cargo, the plane took off for Thomson around 2 a.m.

Review of preliminary air traffic control communications provided by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed the plane was in contact with the Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center for about the final 40 minutes of the flight. The plane was supposed to land on runway 10 in Thomson.

The last communication to the plane was around 5:43 a.m.

Surveillance video at Thomson-McDuffie County Airport showed that about 5:39 a.m. the airport and runway lights were activated from off to on.

At about 5:42 a.m., the airplane’s landing lights came into view from the pitch-black horizon and were visible for about two minutes.

A graphic by the National Transportation Safety Board show the Thomson plane crash's descent.
A graphic by the National Transportation Safety Board show the Thomson plane crash's descent.

The video showed the airplane approaching runway 10 in a relatively constant descent, however, about 25 seconds before the airplane’s landing, it lights disappeared. The plane took a momentary right turn, followed by a left turn and increased its descent rate, the preliminary report states.

No explosion or glow of fire was observed when the landing lights disappeared at approximately 5:44 a.m.

News 12′s earlier reporting states the plane ran into a severe weather system near Atlanta. At about that time, the cargo flight started losing altitude quickly.

At around 6:30 a.m., the airplane was located less than a mile from runway 10.

The initial impact point coincided with broken pine tree branches among a forest where the trees were about 150 feet tall. The debris path spanned about 880 feet from the initial impact to the main wreckage area.

An aerial view of the Thomson airplane crash site.
An aerial view of the Thomson airplane crash site.

The airplane was heavily fragmented, however, there was no evidence of fire, the report states.

All major components of the airplane were located in the debris path. Flight control continuity could not be determined from the control surfaces to the cockpit due to the heavy damage.

Crews were able to locate the airplane’s cockpit voice recorder, a device that records and stores the audio signals of the microphones and earphones of the pilots’ headsets. It was retained for read-out and transcription, The National Transportation Safety Board reported.

The plane crash site was cleared on Oct. 8. The wreckage was retained for further examination in an attempt to identify the cause of the crash.

A federal investigation into the crash continues. A final report could take up to two years to complete.

Read the full report here:

