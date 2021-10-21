North Augusta names interim head football coach

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with school leaders in Aiken County after North Augusta High names an interim head football coach. The biggest question still up in the air is why.

There’s still a lot to this story that we don’t know. We’ve been taking our questions and yours to the district all day trying to get answers.

The school district confirms Head Coach JB Bryant is on paid administrative leave but didn’t give us a timeline for his return. We asked several questions about why he is on leave, and they told us quote it has nothing to do with the Booster Club.

According to the school’s salary schedule, Bryant should make anywhere from seven to $10,000 just from coaching. That doesn’t include his salary as a strength and conditioning teacher.

Craig Gilstrap will take over as the interim for Bryant.

We’re still working to find out more information on exactly what happened, and what the next steps are for the school.

