NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL is set to propose changes to the $1 billion concussion settlement after an outcry over test score adjustments known as ``race-norming.``

The adjustments make it harder for retired Black players to win dementia awards that average $500,000 or more. The proposed changes come after months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired players.

The plan will remain secret until a federal judge reviews it. So it won’t yet be clear if the players will be retested, or simply rescored. About 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees are Black.

