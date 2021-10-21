Man charged in Augusta stabbing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for reportedly stabbing a woman at a vacant home in Augusta last week.

While patrolling Jenkins Street during the early morning hours of Oct. 19, deputies noticed a woman covered in blood walking down the street with two other people, an incident report states.

The victim, identified in the report as a 68-year-old homeless woman, told deputies she was at a vacant home on Moore Street when the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Norman Bayne, stabbed her in the right side of her chest and again on her right hand.

A witness told deputies Bayne fled the home after stabbing the victim.

Deputies drove to the scene and discovered drops of blood in the vacant home’s kitchen floor but did not find Bayne at the scene.

He was located later that day and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during crime, aggravated assault and other authorities safe keeping, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.