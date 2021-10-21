Jenkins County inmate walks away from work detail, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert seeking an inmate who’s missing.

Jeremy Edward Saxon, 37, with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Authorities said Saxon stole one of the company’s trucks, a white Ford F250 with a work bed and Georgia tag RUS1750.

Saxon is wanted for escape and theft by taking motor vehicle.

Anyone who sees Saxon should not approach him but contact local law enforcement. Any tips on Saxon’s whereabouts can be reported to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at 478-982-1570.

