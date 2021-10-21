Health fair to offer booths, range of free services in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shifa Health Care Clinic will offer a free health fair Friday with booths and services for uninsured as well as insured people.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1 Islamic Center Drive in Augusta in the gymnasium.

Please leave a message with your name or phone number at 706-513-0582 or shifacareclinic@yahoo. com.

Services will include:

Eye exams and free glasses by Lions Lighthouse

Flu shots

Mammograms

Dental exam/consultation provided by Dr. Nazneen Dalwai

Diet/exercise/consultation brochures

Vital signs including blood Pressure, glucose checks and more

Weight and body mass index

Free transportation will be provided for people in downtown Augusta.

