Health fair to offer booths, range of free services in Augusta

Stethoscope
Stethoscope(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shifa Health Care Clinic will offer a free health fair Friday with booths and services for uninsured as well as insured people.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1 Islamic Center Drive in Augusta in the gymnasium.

Please leave a message with your name or phone number at 706-513-0582 or shifacareclinic@yahoo. com.

Services will include:

  • Eye exams and free glasses by Lions Lighthouse
  • Flu shots
  • Mammograms
  • Dental exam/consultation provided by Dr. Nazneen Dalwai
  • Diet/exercise/consultation brochures
  • Vital signs including blood Pressure, glucose checks and more
  • Weight and body mass index

Free transportation will be provided for people in downtown Augusta.

