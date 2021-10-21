Health fair to offer booths, range of free services in Augusta
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shifa Health Care Clinic will offer a free health fair Friday with booths and services for uninsured as well as insured people.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1 Islamic Center Drive in Augusta in the gymnasium.
Please leave a message with your name or phone number at 706-513-0582 or shifacareclinic@yahoo. com.
Services will include:
- Eye exams and free glasses by Lions Lighthouse
- Flu shots
- Mammograms
- Dental exam/consultation provided by Dr. Nazneen Dalwai
- Diet/exercise/consultation brochures
- Vital signs including blood Pressure, glucose checks and more
- Weight and body mass index
Free transportation will be provided for people in downtown Augusta.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.