Advertisement

Georgia loses only returning starter Horne to knee injury

Georgia basketball player P.J. Horne (24) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in...
Georgia basketball player P.J. Horne (24) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)(Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Georgia’s basketball team has lost its only returning starter, senior forward P.J. Horne, to a season-ending knee injury.

Coach Tom Crean says Horne had surgery on his right knee, which he hurt when he landed awkwardly after losing his footing in practice. Horne played his first three seasons at Virginia Tech before starting all 26 games at Georgia last season.

He averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. His 46 3-pointers led the team. Crean says the loss of Horne is ``a major blow`` to the Bulldogs, picked by media to finish last in the Southeastern Conference.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.
Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 2 off I-20 east of Atlanta
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Falcons’ Ridley ‘flying around’ in return after missing week
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing
Video: Brad Brownell after win over Boston College
Clemson, Brownell look to keep ACC momentum growing