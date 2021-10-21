Advertisement

Falcons’ Ridley ‘flying around’ in return after missing week

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Matt Ryan is looking to see more growth from the offense when the Atlanta Falcons return from their bye week for this week’s game in Miami. Top wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s return should help.

Ryan says Ridley ``was flying around’' in his return to practice after missing the Falcons’ previous game for personal reasons. Ryan kept the offense moving even without Ridley and receiver Russell Gage in Atlanta’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10.

Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had his first 100-yard game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.
Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 2 off I-20 east of Atlanta
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing
Video: Brad Brownell after win over Boston College
Clemson, Brownell look to keep ACC momentum growing
Georgia basketball player P.J. Horne (24) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in...
Georgia loses only returning starter Horne to knee injury