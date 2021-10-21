Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will not be as chilly and should stay in the mid 50s early this morning. Winds will be calm.

A few showers look possible late Thursday into early Friday. (WRDW)

A cold front will start approaching the region from the west today. Most of the region should stay dry during the day with increasing clouds, especially by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with steady southwest winds between 5-10 mph. A few showers from this front look possible late tonight into early Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday morning as the cold front continues pushing through the region. We do look dry by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-12 mph.

High pressure moves back into the region behind the cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for the weekend. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the Fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.