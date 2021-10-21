Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Front brings chance for showers late today into early Friday. Sunny and seasonal this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is heading towards the region and will be south of us by Friday night. A few showers from this front look possible late tonight into early Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected. Lows tonight will stay warmer than average in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Front moves through Friday and clears us out for the weekend.
Front moves through Friday and clears us out for the weekend.(WRDW)

A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday morning as the cold front continues pushing through the region. We do look dry by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-12 mph.

High pressure moves back into the region behind the cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for the weekend. Lows will be near 50 early Saturday. Sunny skies expected during the day Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with a cool start down near 50 around sunrise. Mostly sunny skies again Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast in the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain enters the forecast again late Monday into the middle of next week. Rain chances will be driven by a series of fronts moving through the region next week. Keep it here for updates.

