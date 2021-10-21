Closing arguments made in taser-death trial, deputies’ fate in jury’s hands

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of three former Washington County deputies accused of tasing a man to death. Thursday a second deputy chose to testify in his own defense.

We’ve reached day 6 of this trial and Thursday was the last day. The state and the defense rested their case. Pleading to the jury one last time in closing arguments.

Five days of evidence more than 15 testimonials, hours of video, and one last argument.

Family and supporters of Eurie Martin and the families of Rhett Scott, Henry Copeland, and Michael Howell filled courtroom pews Thursday for closing arguments.

“But he committed no crime. He looked different, he acted different but all he wanted to do was get back to Sandersville,” said Kelly Weathers, prosecutor.

“I would submit that the evidence, in this case, has shown that these gentleman, former public servants of this community are innocent. Just plainly innocent,” said Shaun Merzak, defense attorney.

Charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless conduct.

Rhett Scott, Micheal Howell and Henry Copeland’s attorneys argued they had reason to arrest Martin for walking in the roadway and they were doing the job they were tasked to do.

“I’m just searching for the truth. And I think the jury deserves to hear the truth. I think the Martin family, as tough as it is, deserves to hear the truth. And I think that the whole community of Washington Georgia deserves to hear the truth,” said Merzak.

A truth the prosecution argues differently. Saying three deputies escalated the situation violating Eurie Martin’s rights.

“We’re here because Eurie Lee Martin had every right to keep walking. The defendants had no right to stop him. No right to tase him. No right to arrest him. No right to kill him,” said Weathers.

The defense called out the prosecution for only using a few of the “50 witnesses.”

“Those witnesses are not called because it doesn’t support the states theory or agenda, whatever it may be,” said Merzak.

In their rebuttal the state argued the deputies never gave Martin a chance. Arguing for five hours the state and defense laid it all on the line.

“At no time were the officers punching Mr. Martin, kicking Mr. Martin, they were trying to get his hand in handcuffs to effectuate a lawful arrest,” said Merzak.

“They wanna bring in the high dollar folks to say Eurie Martin brought the risk. Uh uh, that’s just not fair,” said Weathers.

As we mentioned the fate of the deputies is now in the jury’s hands. The judge says we can expect a verdict sometime Friday.

