Clemson, Brownell look to keep ACC momentum growing

Video: Brad Brownell after win over Boston College
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson coach Brad Brownell believes he has the Tigers men’s basketball program in a good place after 11 years on the job. School leaders apparently agree.

They awarded Brownell a contract extension and raise heading into the season. Brownell will have some adjustments to make after losing the team’s top scorer and rebounder from last season in Aamir Simms.

But he’s brought in graduate transfers in Naz Bohannon from Youngstown State and David Collins from USF to pick up some of the scoring load. Both players led their team in scoring last season. Clemson also lost guards Clyde Trapp and John Newman III.

