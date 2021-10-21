Advertisement

Augusta firefighter sustains injuries after responding to mobile home fire

(WABI)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Augusta firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on the 100 block of Carmell Way. During a search of the property, a firefighter sustained injuries to his lower body. He was transported to the hospital and is being evaluated.

It’s believed the firefighter’s injuries are minor in nature.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, though the home suffered severe damage. It’s believed three people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

